Former Newton County students recognized for leadership, innovation and academic excellence

The Newton Community Partnership (NCP) is celebrating two outstanding Youth Action Team (YAT) alumni whose leadership continues to make a meaningful impact in Newton County and beyond.

Magina Cobbs, a 2024 Newton High School graduate and current Tuskegee University student, was recently highlighted on Good Morning America for her academic success and commitment to service. During her time in YAT and College YAT, Cobbs co-created the Mental Senses wellness activity, collaborated with STRIVE Clubhouse on a sensory-based resiliency project for Kick the Habit 2024, and helped design a financial literacy activity for Kick the Habit 2023 in partnership with Family Promise of NewRock.

Her project partner and fellow 2024 graduate, Madison Forsythe, now attending Oxford College of Emory University, recently had her findings from the Mental Senses project published in SciOx, the Oxford College student medical journal, under the title “Discovering Mental Senses: How Age and Gender Impact Mental Health Preference and Interventions.” Forsythe also completed recording a TED Talk this semester, sharing her experiences and insights on youth wellness and resiliency.

NCP celebrates the accomplishments of these young leaders whose creativity, compassion, and problem-solving continue to strengthen Newton County.