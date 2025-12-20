Flint Hill and Rocky Plains elementary schools recognized as Distinguished Schools

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced that Flint Hill Elementary School and Rocky Plains Elementary School have been named 2024–25 PBIS Distinguished Schools, the highest level of recognition awarded through Georgia’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program.

PBIS is a proactive, evidence-based framework designed to improve school climate by teaching clear behavioral expectations, reinforcing positive behavior and using data to guide decision-making. Schools recognized at the Distinguished level demonstrate exceptional implementation of PBIS and strong, measurable outcomes for students.

To earn the Distinguished designation, schools must meet all PBIS fidelity requirements and achieve all five Distinguished outcome criteria. These criteria include maintaining 90–100% of students at Tier 1 for state-reportable office discipline referrals; demonstrating stable or improved discipline outcomes year over year, with no more than a 5% increase in office discipline referrals, in-school suspension days, and out-of-school suspension days per 100 students; and maintaining a school environment with no persistently dangerous designation.

Flint Hill Elementary School and Rocky Plains Elementary School met all of these requirements, reflecting a sustained commitment to positive behavior supports, strong leadership and a focus on creating safe, supportive learning environments for students.

“This recognition speaks to the intentional work happening in these schools each day,” said Dr. Duke Bradley III, NCS superintendent. “Positive school culture does not happen by accident. It is the result of clear expectations, consistent practices, and a shared commitment to supporting students academically, socially, and behaviorally.”

The PBIS Distinguished School designation highlights schools that effectively support student success by emphasizing prevention, accountability and positive relationships. By prioritizing proactive strategies and data-informed practices, Flint Hill Elementary School and Rocky Plains Elementary School have created environments where students are supported, engaged and prepared to succeed.