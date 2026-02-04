Families are invited to participate in children’s brain study

Researchers at Oxford College of Emory University are inviting families to take part in an ongoing study exploring how children learn patterns—and how early experiences may shape this learning. The study is open to children ages 6–12 and their caregiver(s). Families will receive monetary compensation and a toy for participating in each session. In addition, child participants get a chance to take pictures with their own brain images!

As part of the study, participating children will complete 2 sessions:

A fun, interactive behavioral session involving language and learning tasks (Takes place at Oxford College and lasts about 1.5 hours) A safe, noninvasive brain imaging (MRI) session that helps researchers understand how children’s brains support learning (Takes place at Center for Advanced Brain Imaging at Georgia Tech and lasts about 2 hours)

Study sessions are scheduled based on participant availability and preference. Weekend sessions are available.

Every day, children naturally pick up patterns from the world around them. This process, known as statistical learning, helps children learn language, recognize patterns, and make sense of information. While all children use this type of learning, they do not all develop these skills in the same way. Lilly Ferrell, working with Dr. Eghbalzad and the Eghbalzad Lab Team at Oxford College, is conducting this study with the ultimate goal of informing science and creating ways to support learning in children with diverse backgrounds and experiences. This research is approved by Emory University’s Institutional Review Board (IRB) to ensure participant safety, comfort, and confidentiality.





Families interested in participating can contact: