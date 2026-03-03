EHS named to AP School Honor Roll

The College Board announced that Eastside High School has been named to the 2025 Advanced Placement® Program (AP®) School Honor Roll, earning BRONZE distinction.

The AP School Honor Roll recognizes schools whose AP programs are delivering results for students while broadening participation. Schools can earn this recognition annually based on criteria that reflect a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

Eastside High School had 42% of seniors who took at least one AP Exam during high school, 29% of seniors scoring a three or higher on at least one AP Exam, and 17% of seniors who took five or more AP Exams. Overall, the school offered 24 AP courses with 43 sections taught by a total of 14 teachers.

“Earning this recognition again this year acknowledges the culture of rigor and achievement that distinguishes our school,” said Eastside High School Principal, Jeff Cher. “It is the culminating and ongoing result of an environment constructed by Assistant Principal for Curriculum and Instruction Mr. Bart Buff, teachers, and students that promotes realistic access and rewarding benefits from the deep and rich learning experiences offered by College Board’s Advanced Placement program. We are thankful for our staff, students, and community who partner together to produce amazing results and continue the tradition that ‘Eastside graduates EXCELLENCE.’”

“This recognition reflects the intentional work happening in our classrooms every day to ensure students are not only challenged, but supported,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning for Newton County Schools. “At Newton County Schools, we are committed to expanding access to rigorous coursework while maintaining high expectations for achievement. Eastside’s success on the AP School Honor Roll demonstrates what is possible when dedicated educators create pathways for students to engage in meaningful, college-level learning experiences that prepare them for success beyond high school.”

“AP gives students opportunity to engage with college-level work, earn college credit and placement, and build professional career skills they can use no matter what path they choose after high school,” said Trevor Packer, head of the AP program. “Congratulations to this year’s AP School Honor Roll recipients for proving it’s possible to expand participation in these rigorous courses and still drive strong performance.”