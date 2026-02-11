Eastside High student places in statewide competition

COVINGTON, Ga. – The winners of the 2026 Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) Georgia State Championship Fall Qualifier have been announced by Certiport, a Pearson Business, the leading provider of performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate people’s academic and career opportunities.

Winning 7th place in the Microsoft Office Specialist Excel (Office 2019) category is Belisse Munakwa from Eastside High School. Munakwa competed against students from across Georgia to earn this coveted placement.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to compete and for everyone who supported me along the way,” Munakwa said. “Finishing 7th at the state championship fall qualifier means a lot, and I’m proud of how far we’ve come.”

To compete in the Fall Qualifier, students aged 13-22 were eligible to participate in one of six competition tracks by submitting a qualified, passing score on the MOS Word, Excel®, or PowerPoint® certification exams by Dec. 19, 2025.

“We have seen amazing results from the MOS program at our school as students learn and validate key workforce skills,” said Chaquita Flemming, business educator at Eastside High. “The MOS U.S. National Championship further motivates them to get certified, and we are proud of these students who have proven to be the best in our state. We know they will go on to make us proud at the MOS U.S. National Championship in June.”

The first-place students will get to represent Georgia at the upcoming 2026 MOS U.S. National Championship in Nashville, Tenn. During this event, they will compete in their exam track, network with other top students from around the United States and celebrate their certification success. One winner per track will be named the U.S. National Champion and earn a trip to represent the United States and compete in the 2026 MOS World Championship in Anaheim, Calif.