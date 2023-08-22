Dr. Vanshelle Turner named principal of South Salem Elementary School

NEWTON COUNTY– The Newton County Board of Education recently announced the approval of Dr. Vanshelle Turner’s promotion as the new principal of South Salem Elementary School. Dr. Turner’s appointment comes as a result of her dedication, leadership and contributions to the South Salem Elementary School community.

Turner, who has been a member of the South Salem Elementary School family for the past few years, will take over the role of principal following the departure of Dr. Lenise Bostic, who has left to explore new opportunities. With her experience and her connection to the school, Turner is poised to lead South Salem Elementary School to new heights.

“Dr. Turner has a proven track record in turnaround school administration, performance management, and elementary education. As such, I am very confident that Dr. Turner will experience a smooth transition to the principalship at South Salem Elementary and will continue the culture of high expectations at the school,” interim superintendent Benjamin Roundtree said. “I am sure her knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success.”

Dr. Turner is a dedicated and accomplished educator, possessing an impressive academic background. She earned her bachelor’s of science in Early Childhood Education from Georgia State University and her Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from Argosy University. She furthered her education with an Educational Specialist degree in Innovations in Early Childhood from Brenau University and attained her Doctor of Education degree in Early Childhood Education, also from Brenau.

Reflecting on her new role, Turner expressed her enthusiasm and determination.

“Being named the principal of South Salem Elementary School is a significant responsibility,” Dr. Turner said. “I will approach the role with dedication, focusing on providing students and staff with a supportive and inclusive educational environment. I am so incredibly blessed and thrilled to have this opportunity.”

Upon assuming her new position, Turner has outlined her initial priorities.

“My first steps will be getting acquainted with the school’s existing policies, curriculum, and overall educational environment,” Dr. Turner said. “I prioritize building relationships with teachers, students, and parents to understand their needs and aspirations. I would also assess areas that need strengthening, such as curriculum enhancements, teacher development, and communication strategies, to foster a positive and productive learning community.”

“I am confident that Dr. Vanshelle Turner’s leadership will propel South Salem Elementary School to even greater achievements, ensuring the continued success of its students and the school community as a whole,” Roundtree said. “Her dedication, expertise, and passion for education make her an outstanding candidate to lead South Salem Elementary School into the next chapter of academic excellence.”