Donald Helm takes the helm as new principal of Newton County Steam Academy

Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced the appointment of Donald Helm as the new principal of Newton County STEAM Academy (NCSA).

A Covington native and lifelong Newton County resident, Helm brings a wealth of experience, deep community ties, and a passion for education to his new role. He will officially assume leadership of the STEAM Academy on Dec. 11, 2024, succeeding Dr. LaMoyne Brunson, who retired earlier this fall.

Helm is a product of Newton County Schools, having attended Palmer Stone Elementary, Cousins Middle, and graduating from Newton High School. His mother, a dedicated career educator, retired from the district, instilling in him a lifelong commitment to education and service.

Helm noted his excitement at the prospect of leading the Newton County STEAM Academy.

“This position was extra appealing because it brought with it the opportunity to come back home,” he explained. “I have wanted to come back to Newton County Schools and make an impact on the community that helped mold me into the person that I am today. I have always been a math and science guy. The opportunity to have a whole school that is designed around STEAM principles is a dream come true.”

A seasoned educator with 17 years of experience, Helm began his teaching career in 2007 at Veterans Memorial Middle School, where he taught math for over a decade. After earning his Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Columbus State University in 2016, he transitioned into school administration. For the past seven years, he has served as an assistant principal in Henry County Schools, most recently at Ola High School, where he also worked as the testing administrator.

Helm was responsible for the completion of the Henry County Schools’ LEAD program, which prepares educators for leadership roles, and his service as a mentor for new assistant principals.

Helm’s priorities as he transitions into his new position include visiting classrooms, building strong relationships with stakeholders, and fostering a culture of collaboration and family among staff.

“I want to ensure that every student at the STEAM Academy is afforded the same opportunities and excellent education that I had while attending Newton County Schools,” Helm said.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley praised Mr. Helm’s appointment via an NCS press release.

“Mr. Helm’s connection to our community, proven leadership, and passion for STEAM education make him an excellent fit for this role,” Bradley said. “We are confident that his leadership will inspire continued success at Newton County STEAM Academy.”



