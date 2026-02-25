District standouts celebrated at NCS Mid-Year Awards Celebration

Newton County Schools (NCS) honored three outstanding professionals during its Mid-Year Awards Celebration, held Wednesday, Feb. 18, in the Frank B. Turner Room at the Turner Lake Recreation Department.

The annual celebration recognizes exceptional staff members whose leadership, service and impact strengthen schools across the district.

This year’s honorees include:

Batini Farris, Media Specialist of the Year

Nicole Pullens, Support Professional of the Year (SPORTY)

Dr. Tomeka Stringer, Counselor of the Year

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley opened the event by emphasizing the importance of recognizing the professionals who support students and schools each day.

“Excellence in education is never confined to a single classroom or position,” Bradley said. “It is the result of a collective effort — professionals working together to ensure that every child has access to opportunity, guidance, and care. Today, we celebrate leadership, service, and impact across our district.”

Media Specialist of the Year

Batini Farris of Live Oak Elementary School was named the 2026–27 Newton County Schools Media Specialist of the Year. Farris has transformed her media center into a vibrant hub of technology, creativity and innovation. Through robotics, photography, 3D printing and hands-on programming, she has created meaningful opportunities for students to explore, design and grow as learners.

Farris will represent Newton County Schools in the Regional Media Specialist of the Year program.

The district also recognized two distinguished finalists:

Meghen Bassel, East Newton Elementary School

Julie Holt, Mansfield Elementary School

Each finalist was nominated by peers, submitted a comprehensive application packet and participated in an interview process conducted by a selection panel.

Support Professional of the Year (SPORTY)

Nicole Pullens was named the 2026-27 Support Professional of the Year. A school social worker with more than 18 years of experience in child welfare and social work, Pullens is known for creating safe spaces, building authentic trust and providing consistent advocacy for students and families.

Her work ensures that students facing personal, emotional or social challenges receive the support and resources necessary to thrive in school and beyond.

Also recognized as finalists for the SPORTY Award were:

Latasha Giles, School Psychologist

Lakeshia McClendon, School Social Worker

Finalists were nominated by principals, assistant principals and peers. Each nominee submitted an essay packet that was scored by a selection panel, and finalists participated in formal interviews before the final selection was made.

Counselor of the Year

Dr. Tomeka Stringer of Newton County STEAM Academy was named the 2026–27 Counselor of the Year. With 18 years of experience as a school counselor, Stringer leads a comprehensive, data-driven counseling program designed to support students’ academic achievement, social-emotional growth and career development.

Through initiatives such as individual minute meetings, Heart & Sole and Newton Youth Voices Matter, Stringer builds meaningful relationships that strengthen student confidence and academic success. She will represent Newton County Schools at the state level.

The district also honored two outstanding finalists for Counselor of the Year:

Tiffany Hill, Newton High School

Dr. Grenetta Turner, Newton College & Career Academy

The Counselor of the Year selection process follows Georgia eligibility criteria and includes principal nominations, peer voting, essay packet submissions, and a formal interview scored by a three-member panel.

Celebrating Excellence Across the District

The Mid-Year Awards Celebration reflects Newton County Schools’ commitment to recognizing the professionals who elevate the standard of excellence in every school building.

“When we recognize the professionals who support our students every day, we are affirming what we value as a district,” said Board Chair Abigail Coggin. “The leadership, service, and care demonstrated by our media specialists, counselors, social workers, and psychologists strengthen our schools and shape the experiences of our students in meaningful ways. On behalf of the Newton County Board of Education, we are incredibly proud of this year’s honorees and grateful for the work they do across our district.”