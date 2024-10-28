Board of Education discusses school safety measures, ESPLOST updates

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Education discussed the layered approach to school safety at their board meeting on Tuesday. The framework includes prevention, mitigation and response strategies.

A presentation by chief operations officer Dr. Michael Barr stated that over the past three years, the BOE has invested approximately $24 million to support and enhance the safety of the school system. These funds have been used to implement various safety initiatives such as upgrading security infrastructure, increasing law enforcement in schools and integrating safety technology.

“The financial commitment shows the board's prioritization of creating a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff,” Barr said.

The newly created elementary school resource officer program places a Newton County School Police officer in every elementary school, providing early intervention strategies and emergency preparedness.

The school system's safety initiatives also includes a partnership with the Newton County Sheriff's Office, providing school resource officers in middle and high schools to prevent crime and enhance campus safety.

School vestibules have been completed at 12 schools in the county. The 11 remaining schools are included in the district's Capital Improvement Plan. These security vestibules improve safety by controlling who is allowed into the building.

Each school also has video and intercom access systems, allowing staff to verify who is entering the building and school messenger systems to notify families of school closures, weather emergencies or critical information.

Emergency responders are also provided with interoperable radio systems that allow them to connect with other responders during an emergency and classrooms have signal alert for education (SAFE) systems that connect teachers and first responders to one another quickly during an emergency.

Additionally, the board also recently approved a weapon detection system at Sharp Stadium due to large crowds seen at high school football games.

During the meeting there were also discussions of ongoing ESPLOST projects.

The current projects that are being undertaken include Alcovy High School Tennis court refurbishment, Mansfield Elementary School roofing projects, Porterdale Elementary School HVAC replacement and batting cages at Alcovy, Eastside and Newton High School.

Upcoming replacements include carpet replacement and playground equipment at select facilities; gym floor replacement at Fairview, Oak Hill and West Newton Elementary Schools; band instrument replacement at all middle and high schools; restroom upgrades at Heard Mixon Elementary School and NCAA STEM Institute; school monument sign replacements at Clements Middle School and Flint Hill Elementary School; school monument signs added to Eastside High School and NCAA STEM Institute; ram way improvements at Newton High School; and roofing replacements at Oak Hill and West Newton Elementary School.





Anticipated start dates with board approval are to begin at the end of this year and beginning of 2025.



