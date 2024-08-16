Board of Education discusses milestone examination; academic updates

NEWTON COUNTY – The Newton County Board of Education discussed academic updates and recent milestone examination data during Tuesday’s work session.

In the recently released data for the 2023-24 district milestone examinations, Newton County Schools increased in nine out of 13 subject areas. At the elementary school level, eight out of 14 elementary schools produced breakthrough results in one or more tested subject areas.

The district outpaced the state’s growth in all eighth grade tested subjects.

Performance growth highlights include the Newton County STEAM Academy increasing fourth grade students’ ELA scores by 22 points and reading by 21 points. Porterdale Elementary also increased fifth grade students’ reading scores by 31 points and science by 21 points.

“It takes all of us to help realize the hopes, dreams and aspirations of our students,” said superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III.

Compared to 2023 data, the district maintained or increased reading proficiency in five out of seven grade levels. Sixth grade had the highest growth this year with a seven point increase. The district also showed an increase in five out of seven english language arts (ELA) grade levels compared to the previous year. Fifth grade had the most growth with a nine point increase.

However, the results indicate that there were some performance decreases. For third through eighth grade students, 53 percent were reading on or above grade level. Only 28 percent of the counties third through eighth graders were proficient in ELA. District performance trails behind the state and Griffin RESA.

For fifth through eighth graders, 27 percent were proficient in science and 21 percent were proficient in social studies. Overall, the data shown depicted that nearly three-fourths of third through eighth graders were not prepared for the next grade level.

Vice-chair Shakila Henderson-Baker made the argument that they should not dismiss the good information that was shown, and positive bullet points that were discussed at a previous meeting. While she said she acknowledges that work does need to be done, they should not forget the work that teachers and staff have done.

“They don’t get the feel good feeling that they should get from the work they did over the last couple of years,” Henderson-Baker said. “That’s unfair to them.”

Henderson-Baker also disagreed with the comparison data, bringing up that they had never been compared to Griffin RESA previously. She said that while they are all schools by foundation, they have different populations and if they do a comparison they need to make sure it is fair and valid.

“I want to give kudos to the administrators, and the staff, and the directors and the parents that have worked hard,” Henderson-Baker said. “I want them to know that their work is not in vain.”