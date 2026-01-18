Absolics and NEF launch new STEM Fund to support NCS high schools

NEWTON COUNTY — Absolics, a U.S.-based advanced packaging company developing glass substrate, has announced the establishment of the Absolics STEM Fund, a new partnership with the Newton Education Foundation (NEF) designed to expand science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) opportunities for Newton County’s public high schools.

Launched in December 2025, the Absolics STEM Fund will support teacher and school-driven STEM initiatives during its inaugural year at Eastside High, Newton High, Alcovy High and the Newton College and Career Academy. The fund is designed to advance local STEM programs, strengthen classroom innovation and expand hands-on learning opportunities for students across the Newton County community.

“Absolics is proud to invest in the next generation of innovators right here in Newton County,” said Minjai Cho, vice president and board member of Absolics. “By partnering with the Newton Education Foundation, we are helping ensure students have access to meaningful, hands-on STEM learning that prepares them for the careers of tomorrow.”

A Structured, Collaborative Approach to Impact

The Absolics STEM Fund will be administered by NEF through a biannual grant cycle open to teachers and school administrators. NEF will manage fund operations, promote the program in schools and conduct an initial review of applications based on established screening criteria. Proposals will then be reviewed by NEF and finalized in coordination with Absolics.

NEF will also provide semiannual program reports and financial oversight, ensuring transparent and efficient allocation of resources.

“NEF is excited to partner with Absolics to offer this new opportunity to our schools,” said Gail Rothman, executive director of NEF. “This fund will help educators bring innovative STEM programs, technologies, and hands-on learning experiences directly to students. We deeply appreciate Absolics’ commitment to our community and hope it inspires other local industry leaders to invest in our students.”

Strengthening STEM Pathways in Newton County

In addition to funding, Absolics will engage with NEF on periodic program evaluations to help assess program impact and identify opportunities for continued improvement. Upon request, Absolics will share industry perspectives with students through STEM-related discussions.

The inaugural funding cycle will run from December 2025 through November 2026, with grants awarded to strengthen classroom instruction, support project-based learning, expand robotics, engineering and computer science programs, and enhance career-connected learning opportunities.