2025 SALUTATORIAN: Nicol Vives
Newton's Nicol Vives is nonstop
nicol vives
Nicol Vives is the Salutatorian of Newton High School's Class of 2025. Photo via Newton High School.
Nicol Vives, the 2025 salutatorian for Newton High School, never lets up.