2025 SALUTATORIAN: Nicol Vives Newton's Nicol Vives is nonstop Nicol Vives is the Salutatorian of Newton High School's Class of 2025. Photo via Newton High School. Nicol Vives, the 2025 salutatorian for Newton High School, never lets up. Latest Newton County Schools announces three new principals for 2025-26 school year 2025 SALUTATORIAN: Graham Rains Newton County Schools receives national recognition for music education support Newton Education Foundation Grants $100,000 to Newton College and Career Academy