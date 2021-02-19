11 Newton middle-schoolers earn Regional Science Fair awards

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System (NCSS) students fared well at the recent Griffin RESA Regional Science Fair, as 11 students brought home awards from the competition.

NCSS students competed, virtually, against fellow students from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding, and Upson counties.

The following is a list of all Newton County School System Regional Science Fair winners. All first place winners will move on to compete at the 2021 Georgia Science and Engineering Fair in April.

2021 Regional Science Fair winners:

• Alexander Ehret, Newton County Theme School, First Place, Grade 6, "How Does Acid Rain Affect Plant Growth?"

• Katheryn Wilber, Newton County Theme School, First Place & Broadcom Masters Award, Grade 7, "Which Mask Works Best?"

• Alex Johnson, Indian Creek Middle, Second Place, Grade 7, "How Do Antacids Relieve Heartburn?"

• Ian White, Indian Creek Middle. Second Place, Grade 8, "Cooling Hot Peppers."

• Nathaniel Ehret, Newton County Theme School, Third Place, Grade 8, "How Does Age Affect the Stroop Effect?"

• Caroline Meeler, Indian Creek Middle, Third Place, Grade 6, "A Spoonful of Sugar: Glucose in our Food."

• Cooper Stokes, Newton County Theme School, Third Place, Grade 6, "How Do Different Types of Drinks Affect Teeth?"

• Nevaeh Craven, Liberty Middle, Honorable Mention, Grade 8, "Trouble With Bubbles Going Pop! Pop! Pop!"

• Kianna Felix, Liberty Middle, Honorable Mention, Grade 8, "Which Makes Sense?"

• Eathen Paten, Newton County Theme School, Honorable Mention, Grade 8, "The Five-Second Rule."

• Bryson Strickland, Indian Creek Middle, Honorable Mention, Grade 7, "Which Charger Charges Your Phone the Fastest?"

“I am so impressed but definitely not surprised by how successful our students were at the Regional Science Fair,” said Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey.

“I know for a fact and have said for years, that Newton County is home to some of the most academically gifted students in the state. Our students continually prove in competitions such as the Regional Science Fair that they can compete with and out-perform the very best students the state of Georgia has to offer.

"I am so proud of each and every one of our students and wish those moving on to the state and competition the very best of luck. I know they will represent their schools and our school system well!”