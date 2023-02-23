Driver Services office in Covington unable to issue licenses online, in-person Saturday

COVINGTON, Ga. — Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) will not be able to issue new licenses in person or via DDS Online Services because of problems with accessing its system during its Covington operating hours Saturday, Feb. 25, the agency announced today.

However, those with scheduled road test appointments will be tested, a news release stated.

DDS has learned from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) that due to scheduled Verizon maintenance, there is a possibility that states will not be able to execute any Problem Driver Problem System (PDPS) transactions on Saturday, Feb. 25, from midnight to noon.

The DDS recommends planning ahead or visiting later next week. Late afternoons on Wednesdays and Thursdays are the best time to visit DDS centers statewide for optimal service, the release stated.

Follow DDS on social media (Georgia Department of Driver Services) and visit the DDS website at dds.georgia.gov for updates.



