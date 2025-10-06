Deputies responding to active shooter call at Georgia State University’s Newton campus

Update: The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has released an update confirming that a swatting call was placed and there was no active shooter present on the campus.
Original Story Below
NEWTON COUNTY — Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), along with other agendies, are responding to a report of an active shooter at Georgia State University (GSU) Perimeter College’s Newton campus.
According to a spokesperson with the NCSO, a shooter has not been located, and preliminary indications are that the call may be a hoax.
“However, deputies will remain on campus to ensure the area remains secure while the investigation continues,” the NCSO said in a statement to Facebook.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene responding to the call.
The Covington News has reached out to GSU for more information.