Deputies responding to active shooter call at Georgia State University’s Newton campus

Update: The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has released an update confirming that a swatting call was placed and there was no active shooter present on the campus.

Original Story Below

NEWTON COUNTY — Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), along with other agendies, are responding to a report of an active shooter at Georgia State University (GSU) Perimeter College’s Newton campus.

According to a spokesperson with the NCSO, a shooter has not been located, and preliminary indications are that the call may be a hoax.

“However, deputies will remain on campus to ensure the area remains secure while the investigation continues,” the NCSO said in a statement to Facebook.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene responding to the call.

The Covington News has reached out to GSU for more information.