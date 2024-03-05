By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Suspect arrested, second warrant issued in Elme Apartment shooting
Robert Smith

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County deputies arrested a person on Feb. 27 in relation to a shooting that occurred at the Elme Apartments in Covington. 

Robert Smith, a 20-year old of Conyers, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (family violence), possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and tampering with evidence. 

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), investigators have issued additional warrants for a second suspect — Jordan Smith, a 19-year old of Conyers — for his connection to the Feb. 25 shooting. 

At around 8 p.m. on Feb. 25, Newton County deputies responded to a “penetrating trauma call” at the apartment complex in Covington. An initial investigation determined the incident was domestic violence-related. 

Two male individuals sustained gunshot wounds. One sustained minor injuries while the second sustained major injuries. 

Both were transported to a local hospital, per the NCSO press release. 

This is an ongoing story and will update when more information is made available.