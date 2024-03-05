Suspect arrested, second warrant issued in Elme Apartment shooting

NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County deputies arrested a person on Feb. 27 in relation to a shooting that occurred at the Elme Apartments in Covington.

Robert Smith, a 20-year old of Conyers, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault (family violence), possession of a handgun during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), investigators have issued additional warrants for a second suspect — Jordan Smith, a 19-year old of Conyers — for his connection to the Feb. 25 shooting.

At around 8 p.m. on Feb. 25, Newton County deputies responded to a “penetrating trauma call” at the apartment complex in Covington. An initial investigation determined the incident was domestic violence-related.

Two male individuals sustained gunshot wounds. One sustained minor injuries while the second sustained major injuries.

Both were transported to a local hospital, per the NCSO press release.

This is an ongoing story and will update when more information is made available.



