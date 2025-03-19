Shooting takes place at Denny Dobbs Park; one fatality confirmed

UPDATE #1

One person was killed on Wednesday after a shooting that took place at Denny Dobbs Park.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) confirmed to The Covington News that an 18-year-old male succumbed to his injuries from gunshot wounds. The NCSO could not confirm whether the victim was a student or not at this time.

There is still no indication about any possible suspects or a motive behind the shooting. The investigation is now being treated as a homicide.

ORIGINAL STORY

NEWTON COUNTY – A shooting took place at Denny Dobbs Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Covington News confirmed with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) that a shooting took place around 4:30-5 p.m. It is not yet clear how or why the shooting took place.

Several bystanders shared on-site that first responders were tending to potential victims. However, the NCSO told The News as of 5:41 p.m. on Wednesday that no injuries or fatalities have been confirmed as of this time.

Additionally, no suspects have been identified as of this writing.

The NCSO says that the incident was isolated and that there is no threat to the community.

Oak Hill Elementary – which is near the area – was placed on lockdown following the shooting. Dismissal for those in the after school academic program began at 6 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back to www.covnews.com for more updates as they are made available.