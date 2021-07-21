Newton County Jail Log, July 21, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Kimberly Necole Beasley, 52, Deerfield Farms Road, Monticello, was arrested July 17 and charged with drug not in original container, dui and improper lane usage

Herschell Jack Brown Jr, 51, Fairview Road, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission and possession of methamphetamine

Dearra Sanquonya Brown, 21, Puckett Street, Covington, was arrested July 15 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Taylor Alycia Brown, 19, Oakmeadow Place, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with theft by taking

Cynthia Lorane Carroll, 37, City Pond Road, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with probation violation

Caitlin Jean Collins, 26, Cove Lane, Social Circle, was arrested July 15 and charged with DUI and vehicle turning left

Michael Steven Collins, 27, Fieldcrest Drive, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with simple battery

Carlos Nickell Cooper, 45, Millcrest Drive, Conyers, was arrested July 20 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Kevin Maynard Cunningham, 61, Pine Circle, Lawrenceville, was arrested July 19 and charged with criminal trespass and failure to appear for finger printable charges

Annette Magda Encalada, 54, Buck Court, Ellenwood, was arrested July 19 and charged with criminal trespass

Xavier Kinard Thomas-Felder, 24, Perimeter Park, Atlanta, was arrested July 16 and charged with arrest order (violated bond conditions)

Leslie Nicole Flowers, 39, Old Salem Road, Conyers, was arrested July 18 and charged with criminal trespass

Justin Ray Fox, 32, Walnut Street, Porterdale, was arrested July 14 and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, probation violation and terroristic threats and acts

Ronald Jerry Fronebarger, 57, Line Creek Road, Sharpsburg, was arrested July 15 and charged with Battery

Pangelo Denissio Grier, 29, Oxford Road, Oxford, was arrested July 14 and charged with fleeing or attempt to elude a police officer, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Heather Ann Brownlee-Hendrix, 44, Penroad Place, Lilburn, was arrested July 14 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

James Edgar Howard Jr, 50, Johnson Road, Oxford, was arrested July 15 and charged with probation violation

Kabria Nicole Humphries, 22, Micha Way, Madison, was arrested July 15 and charged with no child restraint 4 years and under and reckless conduct

Jim Jake Jones, 50, Sandy Shoals Lane, Decatur, was arrested July 19 and charged with probation violation

Justin Michael Kay, 38, Daley Road, McDonough, was arrested July 18 and charged with battery and cruelty to children

Jeremy Dean Malcom, 31, Hwy 212, Conyers, was arrested July 18 and charged with dui and open container

Jonathon Lee Maness, 26, Central State Prison, was arrested July 14 back for court

Malcom Jamaul Markham, 32, Halley Court, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with battery

Calvin Oneal Martin, 44, Fannie Thompson Road, Monroe, was arrested July 20 and charged with probation violation

Elijah Brian Mcmonagle, 17, East Wade St, Oxford, was arrested July 20 and charged with robbery sudden snatching

Ray Charles Miles, Hartwell Road, Atlanta, was arrested July 19 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Deon Sebastion Nowell Jr, 28, Chapel Mill Way, Decatur, was arrested July 19 and charged with disorderly conduct

Rachelle Evon Osborne, 25, Homeless, was arrested July 18 and charged with house for other agency

Kevin Michael Partain, 31, Hwy 42, Rex, was arrested July 16 and charged with probation violation

George Michael Patterson, 32, Corley St, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with probation violation

Wayne Allen Robinson, 49, Hightower Trail, Oxford, was arrested July 18 and charged with receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Anthony Ray Simien, Collins Trace, Covington, was arrested July 15 and charged with destroy, remove deal with property

Matthew Daniel Smith, Forest Road, Covington, was arrested July 16 and charged with court sentenced 24 hours

Anthony James Smith, 52, Walnut St, Porterdale, was arrested July 16 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

Kyle Scott Stiles, 28, Grandview Road, Mansfield, was arrested July 20 and charged with probation violation

Guy Lewis Wages, 61, Hwy 81, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission and receipt possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon

Ivory Sierra Watson, 27, Woodbridge Drive, Snellville was arrested July 14 and charged with failure to appear for fingerprintable

Andre Tennison Williams, 35, Pregano Court, Conyers, was arrested July 15 and charged with probation violation

Antonio Tyrell Williams, 25, Hephzibah McBean Road, Augusta, was arrested July 16 and charged with probation violation

PORTERDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT



Matthew Edward Fellows, 35, Deer Run Circle, Newborn, was arrested July 17 and charged with criminal trespass and failure to appear for fingerprintable charges

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Clevan Aguilar Jr, 36, Westview Dr, Covington, was arrested July 15 and charged with battery, criminal trespass and cruelty to children

Kristopher Dishon Bailey, 26, homeless, was arrested July 17 and held for other agency

Devontae Bernard Barnes, 20, Oak Valley, Walnut Grove, was arrested July 14 and charged with entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, theft by receiving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Matthew David Brill, 43, City Pond Road, Covington, was arrested July 17 and charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness

Kamori Jerman Bryant, 18, Lakewood Dr, Social Circle, was arrested July 14 and charged with theft by receiving and willful obstruction to law enforcement officer

Trent Kyle Durden, 17, Pine St, Porterdale, was arrested July 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

Camron Lanier Hayes, 18, Stone Mountain St, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with crossing state/county guard line with weapons, intoxicants, drugs, marijuana-possess less than 1oz. and theft by receiving stolen property

Savion Isiaah Hayes, 20, Stone Mountain St, Covington, was arrested July 14 and charged with theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer

Edward Joseph Murn, 54, Merrimal Drive, McLean, Va., was arrested July 15 and charged with public drunkenness

Brittany Skeigh Ray, 33, Parker Road, Jasper, was arrested July 15 and charged with public drunkenness

Joann Rose Russo, 62, Deep Springs Way, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with battery and probation violation

Joshua David Smith, 31, Hwy. 81, Oxford, was arrested July 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, operation of vehicle without current plate and probation violation

Michael Nikeal Thomas, 23, Parkwood Drive, Covington, was arrested July 15 and charged with probation violation

Don Kenneth Trent, 32, Harper Road, McDonough, was arrested July 14 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Joshua Richard Valentin, 26, Silver Lane, Hartford, Conn., was arrested July 18 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 15 to 24 over

Jose Sanchez Vazquez, 56, Timber Ridge Drive, Rowlett, Texas, was arrested July 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Charles Hicks Clements, 34, HD Atha Road, Covington, was arrested July 20 and charged with dui and improper lane usage

James Terrance Maxwell, 38, Dunning Road, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding 10-14 over

Rashad Jaman McKay, 29, Muirforest Way, Stone Mountain, was arrested July 19 and held for other agency

Vicente Otero, 52, Access Road, Covington, was arrested July 19 and charged with driver to use care, proper use of radio or mobile telephone and driving w/o a valid license

Aalyiah Brianna Posey, 18, Westview, Covington, was arrested July 18 and charged with battery, driving to use due car, proper use of radio or mobile device and driving w/o valid license

Michael James Strickland, 26, Sapphire Court, Decatur, was arrested July 17 and charged with driving w/o a valid license and speeding 25-34 over