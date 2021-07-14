Newton County Jail Log, July 14, 2021

NEWTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Donald Ray Allen, 38, Hwy. 19 South, Zebulon was arrested July 12 and charged with probation violation

Myra Ione Anderson, 59, Syracuse Lane, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with affray

Shennon Dian Armstead, 50, Brandy Shoals Drive, Covington, was arrested July 6 and charged with simple assault

Delvin Le’Trell Brannon, 19, Fincher Road, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with court sentenced 30 days in Newton County jail

Jahmeek Desire Bennett, 19, Wellington Road, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with probation violation

Quadacious Mykia Blackwell, 20, Ga Hwy 205, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with battery-family

Delbert Kent Boyd, 38, Homeless, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with probation violation

Kali Rose Burkett, 31, Kathy Ln, Conyers, was arrested July 7 and charged with probation violation

Janayla Aunice Callaway, 22, Woodland Ridge, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with disorderly conduct

Bobby Ray Chambers, III, 22, Little Road, Milledgeville was arrested July 13 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, duty upon striking unattended vehicle and reckless conduct

Lisa Rachel Chambers, 38, Railside Drive, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with battery-family and cruelty to children

Undrier Montea Chisolm, 44, City Pond Road, Covington, was arrested July 12 and held for probation (warrant is tbi)

Dajuan Tyrese Cooper, 19, Cashew Ct, Covington, was arrested July 13 and held for other agency

Aubry Daniel Crawford, 35, Heritage Way, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, duty of report accident, failure to yield right-of-way and hit and run

Coressa Dominique Armstead-Daggs, 22, Brandy Shoals Drive, Conyers, was arrested July 6 and charged with battery-family

Brad Alan Davis, 40, Dove Landing, Social Circle, was arrested July 12 and charged with probation violation

Justin Casey Driver, 28, Spring Creek Drive, Conyers, was arrested July 12 and charged with probation violation

Dean Gordon Duffee, 55, Oglesby Bridge Road, Conyers, was arrested July. 12 and charged with probation violation

Tommy Lee Dunn, 55, Long Piney Road, Mansfield, was arrested July 7 and charged with theft by taking

Collin James Fisher, 19, Westport Ln, Conyers, was arrested July 10 and charged with contempt of court-probate

Mekihi Zahmeir Fisher, 18, Pamela Drive, Conyers, was arrested July 7 and charged with probation violation

James Morgan Fuqua, Jr, 35, Old Monticello Street, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, duty to report accident, failure to yield right-of-way and hit and run

Gerardo Abraham Gonzalez, 26, Airpool Road, Vidalia, Louisiana, was arrested July 10 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Michael Jalani Harris, 21, Millstone Manor, Conyers, was arrested July 7 and charged with criminal use of article with altered id mark, driving while license suspended or revoked, no seat belts, receipt, possession or transport of fire arm by convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property

Henry James Heard, 56, Mt Zion, Loganville, was arrested July 9 and charged with probation violation

Carlita Nicole Hudson, 42, Archdale Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested July 10 and charged with marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a schedule l control substance and theft by receiving stolen property

Willie Lee Jones, 73, Ellis Trl, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with reckless conduct and theft by receiving stolen property

Shannon Marshaun Jordan, 45, Kirkland Road, Covington, was arrested July 7 and held for other agency

Juwan Ericas Leslie, 39, Pebble Blvd, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with improper lane usage, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz. open container and possession of a schedule l controlled substance

Jimmy Douglas Little, 44, Moss Road, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with 4 days in newton county jail

Trevone Antonio Love, 39, Nature Trail, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Matthew Alan Mahaffey, 37, Crosscreek Trail, Conyers, was arrested July 13 and charged with probation violation

Cobham B. Afeni Mcneely, 50, Syracuse Lane, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with Affray

Dominic Anthony McRae, 19, Fieldcrest Drive, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with criminal trespass

Evan Tylor Poonpoolpoke, 17, Quite Water Court, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with hold for other agency bench warrant (failure to appear)

Courtney Michele Rice, 25, Tall Oak, Conyers, was arrested July 6 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked

Kareem Orlando Sanders, 45, Kyle Ct, Rex, was arrested July 12 and charged with probation violation

Caitlyn Claudia Sanford, 23, Holly Creek Drive, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with financial transaction card fraud and theft by shoplifting

Shay Palmer Shelton, 49, Channing Cope Road, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with terroristic threats and acts

Thomas Edward Shelton, 59, Old Concord Road, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provided

David Allen Snellgrove, Fairway Trail, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Terry Leonard Soloman, 29, Oyo Hotel, Covington, was arrested July 12 and held for parole (warrant is TBI)

Robert Spencer Stapp, 41, Hwy 81, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, dui and possession of a schedule ll controlled substance

Zakee Dee Stewart, 38, Harvey Ave, Covington, was arrested July 12 and charged with aggravated stalking, battery, false imprisonment and theft by taking

Julie Marcelle Toath, 42, First Street, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with financial transaction card fraud and identity fraud

Maxine Roberta Tolen, 51, Cinnamon Oak Circle, Covington, was arrested July 12 and charged with aggravated assault

Trevious Tyrell Triplett, 26, South River Road, Conyers, was arrested July 13 and charged with probation violation

Darien Jacquez Walker, 18, Colser, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with battery-family

Jimmie Lee Watson, 38, Michael Road, Monroe, was arrested July 7 and charged with probation violation

Fitz Kenny William, 30, Wrightsboro Road, Augusta, was arrested July 13 and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of firearm or knife during commission

Cedrick Deon Williams, 31, Jackson Prison, was arrested July 7 and back for court evaluation

Markettequis Lamont Williams, 28, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with parole violation

Edwin Gustavas Williams, 60, Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with theft by taking

Jaylen RC Williams, 20, Claremont Drive, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane usage, possession of drug related object, possession of fire arm or knife during commission, purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

Eric Meshone Wright, 44, Cherohala Ct, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with back for court

Amin Abdulah Ya-Sin, 19, Jericho Drive, Covington, was arrested July 12 and charged with affixing tint to window or windshield, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana-possess less than 1oz. possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana

COVINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Racheal Briana Crutchfield, 24, Carroll Street, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with dui, improper lane usage and operation of vehicle w/out current plate/expired plate

William Anthony Cutts, 53 Channing Cope Road, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with probation violation

Tonne Davis, 29, Chanterlle Drive, Stone Mountain, was arrested July 10 and charged with disorderly conduct

Kimbery Joy Digh, 47, Country Club Road, Dublin, was arrested July 7 and charged with criminal trespass and failure to appear

John Joseph Furtney, 57, Turner Lake, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with failure to appear for finger printable charges

Courtney Michelle Howse, Carter Road, Decatur, was arrested July 12 and charged with giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer and theft by receiving stolen property

Leon Hunter, 62, Green Acres Drive, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with probation violation

Yves Trovell Johnson, 59, West Street, Covington, was arrested July 7 and charged with disorderly conduct

Mikale Queon Mitchell, 26, Morris Drive, Covington, was arrested July 13 and charged with probation violation

Brandon Michael Salls, 41, Lonsome Pine Trl, Covington, was arrested July 10 and charged with public drunkenness

James William Senter, 28, Nixon Circle, Covington, was arrested July 9 and charged with probation violation

Travis Austin Shumake, 22, City Pond Road, Covington, was arrested July 12 and charged with parole violation

Dymond Elizabeth Settlers-Simmons, 19, Fieldstone View, Covington, was arrested July 11 and charged with criminal damage to property

Luther Clark Smith, 57, West Street, Covington, was arrested July 8 and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration, no proof of insurance and probation violation

GEORGIA STATE PATROL

Phillip Thomas Cartledge, 46, Hancock Road, Social Circle, was arrested July 13 and charged with disobeying a traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, giving false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer, improper lane usage, jurisdiction over offenses under code section 40-2-8, littering highway, marijuana-possess less than 1 oz., open container, passing on shoulder of road, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, speeding 14 to 24 over, transactions in drug related objects, vehicle to drive on right side of roadway and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Marchelus Latrell Dennis, 30, Oak Hill Drive, Covington, was arrested July 12 and charged with driving to use due care: proper use of radio or mobile telephone, driving while license suspended or revoked, fail to use correct signal, passing on solid yellow line, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement officer