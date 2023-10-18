Suspects indicted in Morgan Bauer case

NEWTON COUNTY – Two suspects arrested in connection with the disappearance and death of Morgan Bauer, who went missing in Newton County over seven years ago, were indicted by a Superior Court Grand Jury last week.

Both suspects, Jonathan Alexander Warren and Katelyn Grace Goble, face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of another. Warren is additionally charged with necrophilia.

Warren and Goble were arrested in August after the Porterdale Police Department confirmed finding “items of evidentiary interest” during a search. The suspects were taken into custody in Los Angeles, California and Peoria, Illinois respectively.

Bauer was last seen alive on Feb. 25, 2016 at the Citgo gas station on Hwy 278 in Covington, but shared a post to her Instagram account from the Yellow River Park in Porterdale on Feb. 26, 2016. She had moved to the Atlanta area from Aberdeen, South Dakota two weeks prior to her disappearance. She was 19.

Copies of the indictments obtained by The Covington News indicate Bauer’s cause of death was strangulation, and alleges both suspects were responsible. The indictments further allege the suspects disposed of Bauer’s body by dismembering it and burning it in an effort to eliminate evidence of the crime.

Goble and Warren have been extradited to Newton County and remain in jail with no bond.