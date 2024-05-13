Second person arrested for allegedly assisting Kendrick Hurst

NEWTON COUNTY – A second individual has been arrested for allegedly assisting the now former escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), Diamante Seymour of Garden City, Georgia was arrested on charges of aiding or allowing another to escape lawful custody – a felony charge.

It is currently not clear as to how Seymour assisted Hurst.

Newton County sheriff Ezell Brown released a statement on the matter.

“The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will not leave any stone unturned during this ongoing investigation,” Brown said. “Any individual who aided Kendrick Hurst — whether it was feeding him, providing monetary funds, phone calls, providing clothing, and offering transportation — will be arrested and charged.”

Seymour becomes the second person arrested for assisting Hurst after Gerald Harper of Oxford was arrested on May 7 for similar charges.

Hurst initially evaded custody on May 4 after escaping from Piedmont Newton Hospital. He was officially apprehended six days later over 400 miles away from Newton County in Wake County, North Carolina.

The investigation into how Hurst escaped custody as well as for anyone who may have assisted Hurst in his escape are ongoing.