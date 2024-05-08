By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Video shows escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst elude officers
inmate escape
A five-minute video was recorded early Sunday morning showing police confronting escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst before he fled the scene | Screenshot via Facebook, Olivia Rainwater.
New video circulating on social media shows escaped inmate Kendrick Hurst eluding police officers after a five-minute standoff.