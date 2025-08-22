Authorities arrest 16-year-old after 'hoax' active shooter report to Newton County Schools

This is a developing story. Updates will be released as they are made available.

2:35 p.m. Update: The NCSO has released that the 16-year-old who was arrested faces charges of misdemeanor false report of a crime, felony tampering with evidence and felony transmitting a false public alarm.

Additionally, a spokesperson for the NCSO has stated that there were no weapons located at Alcovy High School today.

11:50 a.m. Update: Per a statement from Newton County Schools, all lockdowns have been lifted and the schools have returned to normal operations. Both Alcovy High School and Eastside High School were placed under lockdown while the threats were investigated.

The following statement was released by Sherri Partee, executive director of communications at Newton County Schools:

"This morning, we were notified by Newton County 911 that an anonymous caller reported an active shooter at Alcovy High School and also referenced Eastside High School. As a precaution, both schools were immediately placed on lockdown while law enforcement responded. Authorities have since confirmed there was no threat and classified the incident as a hoax. Both lockdowns have since been lifted. All students and staff are safe, and both schools have resumed their normal schedules. Thanks to the coordinated response of administrators and law enforcement partners, one student is in custody. In addition to possible legal charges, the student will be disciplined for violating the code of conduct."

Original story below

NEWTON COUNTY — A 16-year-old is in police custody after a “hoax” active shooter call was made to Alcovy High School this morning, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO).

The NCSO says that an anonymous caller reported an active shooter at Alcovy High School this morning, at approximately 10:30 a.m. According to the release, the caller was also “referencing” Eastside High School in the call.

Charges are pending against the teenager, according to the NCSO, but have not been made publicly available yet,

“Deputies immediately responded to both locations and confirmed there was no active threat at either school,” the release stated. “The call was determined to be a hoax.”

Alcovy High School remains under a precautionary lockdown at this time. It is not clear how long the lockdown will be in effect. Newton County Criminal Investigations Division is actively investigating.