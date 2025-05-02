12-year-old arrested for bringing airsoft gun on school bus

NEWTON COUNTY — A 12-year-old middle school student faces several charges after allegedly bringing an airsoft BB gun on a school bus.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the student — who was only identified as a male student at Clements Middle School — entered the school bus and reportedly hid the airsoft BB gun under the seat before exiting the bus at his school. The NCSO said that the gun “closely resembled” to that of a real Glock.

The gun was later discovered by students traveling to the Newton College & Career Academy after the bus hit a bump, causing the gun to fall to the floor.

The student was later arrested and faces two charges: Possession of a weapon on a school bus and disruption of school operations. He was transported to juvenile court shortly thereafter, according to the NCSO.

The Covington News reached out to Newton County Schools for comment, but have not immediately heard back.