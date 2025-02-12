Covington Police Department responds to self-inflicted gunshot in Newton Plaza

UPDATE #2:

The Covington News has learned more regarding this morning’s tragic incident.

According to Lieutenant Daniel Digby with the CPD, the individual involved in the incident took his own life in a single self-inflicted gunshot in the parking lot outside of the Dunkin at Newton Plaza. The incident did not occur inside a vehicle, despite rumors suggesting otherwise.

He has been pronounced deceased, according to the CPD. The News will not be releasing an identity out of respect to the family.

Digby said that the individual may have had a relationship with someone inside the Dunkin, though it is not confirmed if that person would have been an employee or customer. The individual was reportedly inside the establishment and left – perhaps being asked to leave – and took his own life in the parking lot, a few feet outside of the doors.

Digby does not believe that the individual planned to harm anyone else, saying that he had the opportunity to do so if that had been his intent.

“I think he'd had some kind of interactions with, maybe not everybody inside, but obviously they had had [sic] something going on,” Digby said. “And then he had exited the building – or was asked to exit the building – which, again, if he’d had the intent, he had every opportunity to hurt other people if he wanted to.”

It remains unclear if the individual’s choice to take his own life was premeditated, the result of some altercation or what other factors may have led to the decision.

This is an ongoing story and The News will provide further updates when made available. Managing Editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.

UPDATE #1:

As of noon, the scene has now been cleared of police activity. According to the CPD, there is no threat to the public. There is no confirmation from the CPD as of yet whether the incident took place inside the Dunkin or in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing story and The News will provide further updates when made available. Managing Editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

COVINGTON, Ga. — Earlier this morning, the Covington Police Department (CPD) responded to an incident in Newton Plaza outside of the Dunkin.

According to a statement on the CPD’s Facebook, authorities responded to a call for a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The identity of the individual involved in the shooting has not been revealed, nor is their injury status clear. It also is unclear if any other people were involved in the incident or what the shooter’s intentions were.

As of late morning, a heavy police presence remains in Newton Plaza.

Numerous CPD vehicles are present, and the police have placed crime scene tape around the parking lot on the east side of the Dunkin.

It remains unclear what the police are investigating inside of the police tape, as evidence markers were visible on the ground outside of the Dunkin.

This is an ongoing story and The News will provide further updates when made available. Managing Editor Evan Newton contributed to this report.