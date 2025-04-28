Temporary closure dates in May announced for Lake Varner

The Lake Varner recreational area will temporarily be closed in May due to necessary infrastructure improvements at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment facility.

The park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 6 and Wednesday, May 7, to prepare for the relocation of the road that provides primary access to the recreation area.

The park will be fully closed from Monday, May 12 to Friday, May 16 for the relocation of the road.

Due to this being the only entry point into the park, the relocation work will temporarily restrict safe access for both vehicles and pedestrians. Therefore, the park must remain closed for the duration of the construction period as no detour will be available.

The road relocation is part of a larger construction project to expand the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Facility to meet anticipated drinking water demands through 2075.