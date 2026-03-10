By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Strong announces candidacy for District 2 Commissioner
Tamara Strong
Tamara Strong. Contributed Photo.

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Tamara Strong.

The lifelong Newton County resident Tamara Strong has officially announced her candidacy for District 2 Commissioner, launching a campaign focused on community engagement, transparency, and building a stronger future for residents.

Running under the campaign message “Your Voice, Our Future. Tamara Strong for District 2,” Strong says her decision to run comes from a deep commitment to ensuring that every resident in District 2 has a voice in local government and access to the opportunities and resources needed to thrive.

“I am running for District 2 Commissioner because our community deserves leadership that listens, responds, and works tirelessly on behalf of the people, said Strong. “District 2 is full of hardworking families, small businesses, and dedicated residents who want safe neighborhoods, economic growth, and accountable leadership. I want to bring their voices to the table and work together to move our district forward.”

