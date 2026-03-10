Strong announces candidacy for District 2 Commissioner

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Tamara Strong.

The lifelong Newton County resident Tamara Strong has officially announced her candidacy for District 2 Commissioner, launching a campaign focused on community engagement, transparency, and building a stronger future for residents.

Running under the campaign message “Your Voice, Our Future. Tamara Strong for District 2,” Strong says her decision to run comes from a deep commitment to ensuring that every resident in District 2 has a voice in local government and access to the opportunities and resources needed to thrive.

“I am running for District 2 Commissioner because our community deserves leadership that listens, responds, and works tirelessly on behalf of the people, said Strong. “District 2 is full of hardworking families, small businesses, and dedicated residents who want safe neighborhoods, economic growth, and accountable leadership. I want to bring their voices to the table and work together to move our district forward.”

Editor’s Note: The Covington News runs initial campaign announcements for local candidates on Page A1 and online free of charge. For any local candidates who wish to make a campaign announcement, please email news@covnews.com. All campaign announcements for the 2026 election cycle must be received by 5 p.m. on March 19, 2026.