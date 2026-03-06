Democratic showdown set between incumbents, challengers in primary race

NEWTON COUNTY – Both the District 2 and District 4 seats on the Newton County Board of Commissioners will be up for grabs in the Democratic primary.

The surprise announcement came on Wednesday, March 4, when Tamera Strong put her name in the running for the District 2 seat. Strong’s occupation listed on the Georgia Secretary of State’s qualifying database is the founder/owner of Legacy Consulting Co.

Strong will challenge incumbent Demond Mason for his spot on the board. Mason has served on the Newton County Board of Commissioners since 2019 and is looking for a third term in office.

In District 4, longtime incumbent J.C. Henderson is seeking an unprecedented seventh term in office. Henderson was first elected to his seat in 1996.

Challenging Henderson will be Nytravious “Nytro” Smith, a 2023 graduate from Eastside High School. Smith currently works as a pipefitter/plumber and has been active in coaching and ministry.

No Republicans qualified for either seat, meaning the two Democratic showdowns will effectively determine the outcome of the general election in November.

The general primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 19. Early voting will begin on April 27 and run through May 15.