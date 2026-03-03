NCSO graduates officers from basic SWAT training class

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office graduated 16 law enforcement officers from the agency’s Basic SWAT Training Course, held Feb. 9-13.

This intensive 50-hour course marks a significant milestone for the agency, offering hands-on instruction in advanced tactical skills. Officers were trained in a wide range of specialized techniques, including SWAT operator equipment and firearms proficiency, building-clearing techniques, hostage rescue tactics, use of less-lethal tools, flashbang diversionary devices, breaching methods, vehicle assaults and operational planning.

Designed to enhance readiness for high-risk situations, the training focused on sharpening individual skills, building cohesive teamwork and improving strategic planning under pressure.

Participating agencies in the course included the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Lilburn Police Department, Milledgeville Police Department, Forest Park Police Department and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

“This achievement represents more than completing a course; it reflects a deep commitment to serving our community at the highest level,” Brown said. “These officers have invested countless hours into developing the tactical skills and teamwork necessary for high-risk situations. Their dedication enhances the safety and security of the communities we serve. Drawing from my 22 years of experience as a SWAT officer, I reminded them that training never truly ends; it is something you continually refine throughout your career.”

Brown added, “I also want to recognize the instructors whose leadership and expertise ensure the continued success of this program.”

The sheriff and the NCSO extend congratulations to all graduates and commend them for their dedication to advancing their capabilities in service to public safety.