Sheriff’s Guardian Angels provide toys to more than 3,000 children

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office helped more than 3,000 children and 700 families enjoy a merrier Christmas through the 27th annual Sheriff’s Guardian Angels program, held Dec. 19–21, 2025.

Each year, deputies assigned to the Sheriff’s Guardian Angels program provide Newton County families and children in need with toys, as well as clothing, food and other necessities for Christmas Day. This initiative gives deputies the opportunity to serve their community in a meaningful way, showing both their continued commitment to public service and their compassion as individuals.

“I’m incredibly grateful to all the supporters, donors, sponsors and volunteers who make the Sheriff’s Guardian Angels program possible year after year,” Brown said. “Your generosity and dedication help spread joy to so many families and children. I also want to thank the deputies who took time from their busy holiday schedules to shop for and deliver gifts to those in need.”

In addition to the numerous toy donations from individuals, businesses, and various organizations, this year’s Guardian Angels program was funded by the Sheriff’s Toy Ride, held Nov. 15, 2025, and the Deputies Who Care Fund.

Sheriff Brown and the NCSO thanked all individuals, businesses and organizations that helped make this year’s Guardian Angels program a success: Sellars Motors, Ginn Chevrolet, Longhorns, Covington Ford, Chick-fil-A, Mike’s Tire Depot, Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Ace Hardware, Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home, Dunkin’ Donuts, Rivers, Hilltop Towing, Wheeler’s Funeral Home, Falcons Fury Harley-Davidson, Chancey’s Towing, Precision Automotive, Matt Sellers, Southern Tire, Michelin, Power Through Provision, The Home Depot, Mystic Grill, Bridgestone Golf, K2 Towing, Rob’s Performance, Dairy Queen, Shots Fired, Frank Hutcheson, Covington Salvation Army and Commissioner Stan Edwards.