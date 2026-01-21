Rep. David Scott secures $2.22 million for Newton County projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. David Scott, who represents Georgia’s 13th Congressional District in Congress, passed three Community Project Funding requests for Newton County on Jan. 8.

“This funding of $2.22 million will go towards improving the safety of the public and law enforcement in Newton County while improving drinking water infrastructure across the county,” Scott said. “I am very proud to deliver these funding investments for Newton County.”

The approved projects reflect different priorities, including transportation improvements, public safety enhancements and water infrastructure upgrades. Per a press release, the House of Representatives should soon vote to pass the remaining project submitted by Scott for Newton County, totaling an additional $850,000.

The three passed projects are a water main endeavor in the City of Oxford, a transmission main replacement in Newton County and funding for the Newton County Sheriff’s Office to purchase new equipment.

The City of Oxford’s Water Main Replacement Project was approved to receive $1,092,000. Per an attached explanation of the project, the city is going to disconnect the existing iron water main and install a new resilient water main, then reconnect water service lines to ensure clean drinking water for the city’s residents.

The Newton County Transmission Main Replacement Project will also get $1,092,000 to install a new 36-inch water main to replace the existing transmission lines, per the explanation. This should help ensure nearly all residents of Newton County have potable water.

A final $39,000 goes towards the Newton County Sheriff Department Equipment Project. The explanation states that the sheriff’s office is going to buy FAP-30 FBI-certified LES fingerprint sensors that are mobile, meaning they can be used during roadside stops, crime scene investigations or while serving warrants. It aims to help law enforcement identify victims and offenders via fingerprints more efficiently.

Scott represents much of Covington and western portions of Newton County. His district also encompasses Conyers, Stockbridge and Snellville, reaching as far north as Lawrenceville.