Potentially hazardous weather impacts provoke Monday closures across Newton County

Due to the wintry weather that was forecasted to impact Newton County and its cities over the weekend, many closures extend into Monday in an abundance of caution.Though some in Newton County may not have seen any icy impacts this weekend, the closures are a proactive step in ensuring maximum safety—including that of anyone who would have to travel into the county from a neighboring impacted area.As of now, no major weather-related accidents have been reported by local law enforcement. It appears that some Newton County residents have suffered power outages and others have seen little to no winter weather impacts.But some roads throughout the county—particularly towards the northeast—could remain unsafe for travel. Temperatures are expected to dip back below freezing this evening and remain below 32 degrees until close to noon on Monday.Organizations that are closed on Monday, Jan. 26 include the Newton County Sheriff’s Office administrative offices (Detention Center offices will remain open, and patrol deputies will remain on duty). Newton County Government offices will be closed on Monday as well, including the Judicial Center and Animal Shelter.Newton County Schools has also announced that in-person instruction will not take place on Monday. All schools and district offices will be closed.

“While schools are closed, students should continue with ongoing learning and classroom-based activities, study previously covered material--and reading is always encouraged for students at every grade level,” the district shared in a press release.