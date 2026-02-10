The Newton County Board of Commissioners unanimously denied a zoning request to turn a residential property at 620 Riverfield Lane into a mixed-use commercial property at their Feb. 3 meeting.
Outdoor Escape denied zoning request
Latest
-
Rezoning granted for proposed convenience store
-
Nelson Heights Community Center shows off new look at grand reopening
-
Newton County Sheriff's Office hosts officer survival course in partnership with Georgia Piedmont Technical College
-
Potentially hazardous weather impacts provoke Monday closures across Newton County