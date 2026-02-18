Nytravious Smith announces intent to run for District 4 Commissioner

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of Nytravious Smith:

I am writing to formally announce my candidacy for Commissioner of District Four in the upcoming 2026 election here in our beautiful home of Newton County, Georgia.

I intend to officially file to run and am seeking to represent the constituents of District Four and all of Newton County.

I am currently pursuing a trade with UA Local 72, with the goal of becoming a journeyman pipefitter. I have lived and served in this community my entire life — especially here in District Four. Over the years, I have served in many leadership capacities. Upon graduating high school, I had accumulated more than 1,000 volunteer hours. I have coached high school wrestling right here in our community and have served in numerous service-driven roles, whether through ministry or working at our local FFA/FCCLA Camp during the summer.

I am running for office because I believe this is not only an important election — it is a pivotal one for our county. As a lifelong resident of District Four, I have seen many things I appreciate and value. However, in recent years, from a leadership standpoint, I have also seen decisions I strongly disagree with. I want to bring a rejuvenated vision to the stakeholders of the place we call home.

Our community is facing a multitude of challenges that require not just decisions, but creativity and long-term planning.

One major topic is growth. I want to be careful in calling growth an “issue,” because growth itself is not bad. However, growth requires balance. It requires proactive leadership and updated infrastructure, job opportunities, and forward-thinking ideas. When growth happens without these components, a community risks becoming stagnant.

Secondly, I want to address taxes. This word rarely brings positive reactions, and I understand why. However, taxes are not a cookie-cutter problem. They require real leadership and strategic thinking. Taxes function more like a choir than a metal band — many moving parts working together in harmony. My goal is to help constituents better understand how these systems work and why certain decisions must be made.

I aim to bring my “Visionary Mentor” mindset to Newton County — creating a clear vision for what we want to become, mentoring and educating constituents on how government functions, and truly listening to what people believe needs to be done.

My campaign is centered around the theme: “Preserving Newton. Preparing for the Future.”

For the best outcome, our community needs a hungry, young, and vigilant leader. With me, you will get creativity, planning, and refreshed energy. We’ve kept the same recipe for some time now — and sometimes to improve the product, you have to refine the recipe.

I once heard at Morehouse College, “A person who has not traveled widely thinks his or her mother is the best cook.” In other words, we must be willing to explore new ideas if we want better results.

If elected, my top priorities will be:

Growth That Works for Taxpayers — Not Against Them

Strengthening the tax base through strategic economic development. Driving smart, sustainable growth that expands ratables, attracts responsible investment, and eases the burden on residents — without overdevelopment or waste.

Fiscal Discipline & Strategic Planning

Promoting accountability, transparency, and long-term infrastructure planning. Protecting taxpayer dollars through responsible budgeting, clear oversight, and forward-thinking infrastructure decisions that position the county for long-term stability.

Leadership That Serves the Entire County

Making county-wide decisions that unify communities. Leading with collaboration and integrity to strengthen municipalities, support schools, and ensure every town benefits from thoughtful, county-level leadership.

I look forward to engaging with voters and sharing more about my vision for Newton County in the coming months.

For media inquiries or community engagement, I can be reached at: nytravioussmithfordistrict4@gmail.com

Respectfully,

Nytravious Smith

