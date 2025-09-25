Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office Announces Mailing of 2025 Property Tax Bills

Covington, GA – The Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office mailed 2025 property tax bills on Monday, Sept. 22, to property owners across the county. This year, the Tax Commissioner’s Office will collect for Newton County Board of Commissioners, Newton County School System, and the cities of Covington, Oxford, Porterdale, and Newborn.

Within this year’s bill, taxpayers who have a homestead exemption should pay careful attention to the Exemptions column, which features a new Floating Statewide Exemption or House Bill 581 (HB581) .

“The majority of voters approved HB 581 to see property tax reduction measures on their bills. As your Tax Commissioner, I want to assure you that you can see exactly that reflected by looking in the Exemptions column,” Tax Commissioner Brent Bennett said. “For many taxpayers this means their homestead exemption will be higher than in previous years. That is a direct impact of HB581.

“Our office is committed to helping every resident understand these changes and ensuring the benefits of the Statewide Floating Exemption are applied accurately and transparently.”

Approved by voters in 2024, HB581 freezes the taxable value for 2025 at last year’s value for homeowners with an exemption in place for both years. The Floating Statewide Exemption impacts may be reflected as an increased exemption and only applies to the County levy, as well as the Cities of Covington, Porterdale, and Newborn.

For example, a homeowner with a basic homestead exemption ($4,000 reduction in assessed value) may notice a larger exemption amount this year. This increase is equal to the difference between the 2024 assessed value and the 2025 assessed value, added to the standard $4,000 reduction.

“We are committed to transparency and customer service, and we encourage all taxpayers to review their bills closely, especially the Exemptions column. The Floating Statewide Exemption introduces new reduction opportunities for homeowners, and we want to ensure everyone understands how these apply,” said Tax Commissioner Brent Bennett. “We also encourage the use of online payment options for convenience and efficiency.”

To make payments as convenient as possible, the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office urges customers to pay online at www.newtoncountytax.com. eCheck payments are available for a flat $1.50 convenience fee. Credit card payments are accepted, with fees based on a percentage of the payment amount.

For additional information about the 2025 property tax bill, contact the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office at 770-784-2020 or visit www.newtoncountytax.com.