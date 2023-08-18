Newton County Sheriff’s Office placed second in Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes fundraising event

NEWTON COUNTY — In the month of July, Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Former President Sheriff Steve Jessup of McIntosh County presented Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office with a second place award for the annual fundraising event for the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes.

“I stand by my belief to always extend a hand to help someone in need because had it not been for someone who extended their hand to help me when I could not find my way, I would not be where I am today,” said Sheriff Brown. “I want to send my sincerest gratitude to all the donors who invested in the mission and values of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes. The work and the achievements of the staff and students would not be possible without your donations and commitment to our cause.”

The Sheriffs of Georgia established the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes more than 60 years ago to give the most at-risk children in the State of Georgia the love, safety, and stability needed to become proactive adults. Children who come to Youth Homes are placed in a family setting and are provided not only food, shelter, and clothing but a safe and loving place to call home where they can begin to rebuild their lives.