Newton County Sheriff's Office hosts officer survival course in partnership with Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Newton County Sheriff’s Office SWAT instructors Lt. Tony Howard, Cpl. Avery Williams, Cpl. Wayne Watts, and Deputy Mark Sanzo trained certified, sworn law enforcement officers in the Officer Survival Course, which was held Jan. 12–16. The course was offered through Georgia Piedmont Technical College and hosted at a Sheriff’s Office facility.

The course, part of the college’s Law Enforcement Academy, focused on officer mindset, tactical decision-making, and practical skills, including firearms training, vehicle stops, building searches, and responses to domestic disputes. It was designed to enhance officer safety and survival in high-risk situations.

“This training gave our law enforcement partners the tools and strategies they needed to stay safe while protecting the public. We were proud to host this course and strengthen our partnership with Georgia Piedmont Technical College,” said Sheriff Ezell Brown. “By providing hands-on, real-world training led by our experienced instructors, we ensured officers were prepared to respond effectively to high-risk situations. Every skill they gained here not only enhanced their safety but also helped keep our community safer.”

“The opportunity for the Sheriff’s Office to host the training reflected the agency’s commitment to professional development and community safety,” a press release stated.