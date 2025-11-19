Newton County named Platinum Winner for Workplace Well-Being

Newton County announced it has achieved the Aetna Platinum Award for Workplace Well-Being.

Newton County credits receiving Aetna’s highest recognition for employee wellness and engagement to its year-round, people-first approach to employee health.

The approximately 760 employees of Newton County benefited from the county’s robust approach to wellness, featuring a variety of activities during the calendar year 2024 within four initiatives: Physical Well-Being, Mental and Emotional Well-Being, Financial Well-Being and Social and Community Well-Being.

Newton County’s initiatives include:

Physical Well-Being

Men’s Health “Lunch & Learn” series

Annual walk-a-thon

Annual fitness challenges

Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

On-site employee gym

Mental & Emotional Well-Being

92% utilization of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counseling resources

Awareness campaigns during Mental Health Month

Financial Well-Being

Financial literacy sessions and resources to strengthen day-to-day stability and long-term planning

Partnering with local businesses for employee discounted pricing and/or other perks

Social & Community Well-Being

County Manager’s “September to Remember” Employee Picnic

Public Service Recognition Week

Service Awards Luncheon

Employee Holiday Luncheon

Activities to connect employees to community purpose, such as supporting Newton County School System’s Book Bus and Leonard Moody HBCU Collegiate Invitational Tournament

“This Platinum honor belongs to every Newton County employee who shows up for one another—every day,” said Dr. Amanda Shoemaker, PHR, SHRM-CP, Human Resources Director. “A special thank-you goes to our HR Specialist, Marissa Gray, who helped lead these initiatives with the intent of turning ideas into impact. Allow me also to thank our additional HR professionals who assisted with designing thoughtful programs, listening to employee voices, and keeping employee well-being and engagement at the center of how we work.

“We’re proud of this win because it proves what we believe—when people thrive, service to our community thrives.”

The county’s Human Resources Department competed with entries throughout the United States in both the private and public sectors, placing in the highest of four categories.

This marks the second consecutive year Newton County has been recognized by Aetna for Workplace Well-Being – advancing from Bronze in 2024 to Platinum in 2025.

“Employees are our most valuable asset,” Shoemaker said. “We think of our employees as family, and we care for our family. Human Resources programming will continue to invest in people-first approaches through supportive management — because well-being is how we deliver excellent service to residents.

“I invite everyone to consider Newton County when looking for employment opportunities, because Newton County feels like home.”