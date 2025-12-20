Newton County Fire Services, Station 6 host Eastside Toy Drive Holiday Giveaway

Newton County Fire Services and Station 6 hosted the first annual Eastside Toy Drive Holiday Giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 13. Photo via Newton County Fire Service, Facebook.

Through this joint partnership and the help of many volunteers, including recruits from Newton County Fire Services, they provided toys, books, clothes and hygiene items to over 300 people. Families came from all over Newton County and every child walked out with their arms full and a smile on their face.

The event went off with little to no incident. Everyone worked tirelessly to ensure short wait times while providing a meaningful experience for each family. This was done so effectively that the majority of families were in and out within the first two hours of the event.