Newton County Fire Services partners with victims assistance resource programs

NEWTON COUNTY— Newton County Fire Services (NCFS) is going the extra mile to ensure victims have adequate avenues in place for assistance after suffering loss in a fire.

At the Dec. 2 Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting, NCFS sought three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with victim assistance programs that can be relied upon in a case where the Red Cross is unable to offer aid. The MOUs are made between NCFS and three victims assistance programs: J Key Restoration, Pace Restoration, LLC and 1-800-Boardup of Atlanta.

All the funding for the aid is provided by government grants, according to Newton County Fire Chief Royce Turner.

Turner, who brought the MOUs before the Newton County Board of Commissioners for approval on Dec. 2, explained that these agreements are more than precautionary; they stem from a real situation.

On Dec. 18, 2024, a structure fire on Highway 11 left seven people—three adults and four children—displaced. When NCFS turned to the Red Cross for help, the nonprofit was unable to respond.

“Newton County Fire Service had to take it upon theyself to do an outreach into the community to try to raise money, find housing, transportation and clothing for that family,” Turner told the commissioners. “At that time, I made a commitment that we would bring resources that would not cost the county or the citizens any monetary—money to support them [victims] in their greatest need.”

Though the Red Cross will remain the primary source of aid for Newton County victims, NCFS has cemented this trio of backups to ensure no fire victims are left wholly helpless.

“I wanted to have a redundant system to ensure that we can provide resources to families that have been impacted by fire,” Turner said.

J.C. Henderson, Newton County’s district 4 commissioner, commended Turner for going the extra mile to implement these safeguards.

“I know that you have always wanted to help people,” Henderson said. “I know that you have even went into your own pocket, taking your money to help causes in our community.”