NCSO SWAT School approved for POST training credit

Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office announced that the agency’s SWAT School has been approved by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council to award official training credit to Georgia Peace Officers.

The approval was granted Jan. 6, and authorizes the Sheriff’s Office to submit the NCSO SWAT School for POST training credit for peace officers who are required to be registered or certified by the council. As part of the approval, the course received its own POST-assigned course number, formally recognizing it as a standalone training program.

The approved course is titled NCSO SWAT School and has been assigned course number IFDO1F. The training consists of 50 hours and will be completed on the scheduled course completion date as submitted to the POST Council. The approval applies only to the specific course, dates and training hours reviewed by the council.

According to POST requirements, training credit will be awarded only to peace officers who attend a minimum of 90% of the course and successfully meet all course completion standards. The Sheriff’s Office will submit class rosters to ensure proper documentation and allocation of training credit.

“This approval is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of our instructors and deputies,” Brown said. “Having our SWAT School recognized by POST and assigned its own course number ensures our officers and other attendees receive high-level, standards-based training that directly enhances public safety in Newton County and throughout Georgia.”

The recognition is contingent upon strict compliance with the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Act and POST Council rules.