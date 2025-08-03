NCSO sends reminder of bus laws ahead of the 2025-26 school year

Students are going back to school next week, which means it’s time for a reminder about Georgia’s school bus laws!

Georgia law requires drivers to stop for school buses when they are loading or unloading children, regardless of how many lanes the road has. This rule applies to two-lane roads, multi-lane roads with a center turning lane and four-lane roads without a median.

The only exception: If you’re traveling in the opposite direction on a divided highway with a median, you don’t have to stop, but always use caution!

Failing to stop for a school bus can lead to fines, points on your license and even possible jail time. Let’s stay alert and make safety a priority this school year!