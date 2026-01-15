NCSO, Scent Evidence K9 Hosts First Training of 2026

From Jan. 5–9, 2026, Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Scent Evidence K9, hosted the first multi-agency K-9 training of the year in Newton County.

Deputies from the Newton County and Elbert County Sheriff’s Offices assigned to their respective K-9 units trained with Paul Coley, CEO of Scent Evidence K9, at multiple locations throughout the county. Training sites included Covington’s Historic Square, Twelve Oaks Bed and Breakfast, Piedmont Technical College and Varner Lake. The training focused on scent tracking using the Scent Evidence Preservation Kit and concluded with a multi-agency training seminar attended by the Newton County, Elbert County, Cobb County and Butts County Sheriff’s Offices.

“This multi-agency K-9 training gives our deputies and partner agencies an opportunity to sharpen their skills and work together using some of the most advanced scent-tracking techniques available,” Brown said. “Training like this helps us respond more efficiently, locate missing persons more quickly and ultimately reduce the risk of injury or loss of life in our communities.”

The Scent Evidence Preservation Kit allows for the pre-collection and long-term preservation of an individual’s unique scent, providing K-9 units with an uncontaminated scent article during searches for missing persons. Each scent is as unique as a fingerprint and can be preserved for up to 10 years. The kit is designed to help search teams locate missing individuals more quickly and efficiently and reduce injuries and deaths among those who may wander from safe environments.

Families and caregivers of individuals who are at risk of wandering, such as those with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or autism, are strongly encouraged to obtain a free Scent Evidence Preservation Kit from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

For more information about future K-9 training events or to receive a Scent Evidence Preservation Kit, contact Capt. Marty Roberts at mroberts@newtonsheriffga.org or 770-231-2926.