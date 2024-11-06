Ezell Brown re-elected as Newton County Sheriff, defeating Justin Hipps

NEWTON COUNTY – There will not be a new sheriff in town, as incumbent and Democratic nominee Ezell Brown has been re-elected as Newton County sheriff.

Throughout the entire night, Brown led the entire way. In the end, Brown decisively defeated Republican challenger Justin Hipps, garnering 34,471 votes (59.45 percent), per unofficial voting results. Hipps received 23,440 votes (40.55 percent).



Brown will now serve a fifth term as Newton County Sheriff, after first being appointed in 2009 after winning the 2008 election.



Following the news of his election win, Brown sent the following statement to The Covington News:



“First and foremost, I want to thank God for giving me the strength, wisdom, and perseverance needed to continue serving this wonderful community. Today, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude and responsibility. Thank you, Newton County, for placing your trust in me once again.



I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters who have stood by me through every challenge and celebrated each victory along the way. To my campaign team, volunteers, and everyone who took time to advocate for our shared vision — your hard work has brought us here tonight, and I am deeply grateful for your belief in our mission.



To the people of Newton County, thank you for your faith in me. This victory belongs to you as much as it does to me. Each vote cast, each voice lifted, and each conversation shared reminded me of the commitment our community has to safety, progress, and unity. I will honor this trust by continuing to work tirelessly for all of you, ensuring that Newton County remains a safe and welcoming place for all families.



For more than 40 years, I’ve served in law enforcement because I believe in justice, compassion, and community. We’ve made significant strides together, and I am proud of the work we've done — strengthening community programs, enhancing law enforcement practices, and deepening partnerships with community and faith leaders. We are a stronger and more united Newton County because of these efforts, and I am more motivated than ever to continue building on this foundation.



I also want to recognize my opponent and their supporters. Campaigns are challenging, and our democracy depends on these choices and conversations. I respect your dedication, and I want to say that, now that the campaign is over, we must come together. Let us unite, drawing strength from our differences, as we work toward the shared goal of a safe, inclusive, and thriving Newton County.



As we move forward, my commitment to you remains unwavering. I will work every day to build a future that our children can look up to, that our businesses can prosper in, and that every one of us can be proud to call home. I promise to listen, to lead with integrity, and to make decisions that reflect the values and the voices of this community.



Thank you once again, Newton County. This victory is ours, and the journey continues. Together, we will keep moving forward, hand in hand, stronger than ever.



Thank you, and may God bless each and every one of you.”



Hipps provided the following statement on social media.

“Thank you, Newton County. While we didn’t achieve the outcome we hoped for, I am incredibly grateful for the support, encouragement, and belief each of you showed throughout this journey.

This campaign was about building a stronger, safer community, and that vision doesn’t end here. Let’s continue working together for a better future. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”



