Courthouses closed Monday, jurors and parties not to appear

NEWTON COUNTY—Due to the weather conditions, Newton County courthouses will be closed on Monday, Jan. 26. Jurors who were summoned to trial and parties do not have to appear on Monday, per District Attorney Randy McGinley.

"Both the Newton and Walton County Courthouses are closed Monday," the DA's office wrote on Facebook. "Newton residents: if you received a juror summons, you do NOT need to appear Monday or the rest of the week."

Additional information and updates are available on the website, www.alcovycircuit.com.