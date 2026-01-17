County introduces three new directors

NEWTON COUNTY— Three new director appointments for Newton County were announced at the Jan. 6 Newton County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“This is the team that we have brought on to take the county forward into the future,” said James Brown, interim county manager, who introduced the trio.

Aleah Levendusky was promoted to animal services director, Carmen Cunningham is the new GIS director and Nick Sorrells will be the director of information systems.

Levendusky has worked for Newton County Animal Services since February 2021. She previously worked as a shelter manager and, more recently, held the role of interim director.

According to the county’s News Flash page, Levendusky was promoted to director on Dec. 15, 2025.

“She stepped into the role as director and is committed to continuing improving Newton County Animal Services, fostering a positive work environment for the employees while ensuring the highest standards and care for animals the department services,” Brown said.

Cunningham is the county’s incoming GIS [Geographic Information Systems] director. Brown shared that Cunningham has more than a decade of experience in GIS development and data management.

Cunningham reportedly began the role on Dec. 1, 2025.

“Ms. Cunningham is committed to fostering a collaborative environment and implementing innovative GIS,” Brown said.

Sorrells, who has worked in the Newton County Information Systems Department for nearly a decade, is the incoming director of information systems. He has fifteen years of technology experience, Brown said. One of Sorrells’s pastimes is performing with the Covington-Conyers Community Orchestra and the Newton County Community Band.

“One of his major goals for the department is to improve the county’s network/wireless infrastructure and system security,” Brown said.

Sorrells was promoted to the role on Dec. 1, 2025.