Collins named to U.S. House committees overseeing DOT, NASA

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, was selected to serve as a member of three U.S. House committees recently as he begins his first term in office.

He was named to the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee (T&I); House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology; and House Committee on Natural Resources for the 118th Congress.

Collins was elected to his inaugural term representing Georgia’s 10th Congressional District — which includes part of Newton County — in November.

He brings decades of experience in the trucking industry to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“As the owner of a successful trucking business, it is an honor to be selected for a seat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee,” Collins said.

“Serving as the sole member of the Georgia Republican delegation on this committee, I look forward to working with Chairman Sam Graves on policies to build and maintain our nation’s vital transportation networks, which are pillars of America’s economic and national security.

“This committee will play an important role in the 118th Congress — from oversight of the Biden administration, to tackling ongoing energy and supply chain challenges, and reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration, we have a lot to get done for the American people. It’s time to roll up our sleeves, put the pedal to the metal, and get to work.”

Graves said, “I am excited to welcome Rep. Collins to the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I am confident he will be a valuable member of our committee as we work to develop solutions to improve our infrastructure, strengthen transportation programs, and help alleviate ongoing energy and supply chain problems on behalf of the American people.”

The committee has a broad jurisdiction that includes all matters relating to transportation, including highways, bridges, railroads, aviation, and maritime and waterborne transit.

The committee oversees the Department of Transportation, the United States Coast Guard, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and several other federal agencies with a direct impact on our nation’s critical infrastructure.

Regarding his appointment to the Natural Resources Committee, Collins said few committees are “more pertinent to the Peach State.”

“With Georgia being the No. 1 state for forestry and having an abundance of surface mining, we can do a lot to support our local economy and bring jobs home.

“I look forward to working with Chairman Bruce Westerman to effectively cultivate and steward our nation’s vast natural resources so we can rebuild our economy and make America energy independent again.”

Natural Resources’ jurisdiction includes American energy production, mineral lands and mining, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, oceans, irrigation, reclamation and legislation involving Native Americans.

The committee oversees all or part of several federal agencies, including the Departments of the Interior, Agriculture, and Commerce.

Collins also said he looked “forward to advocating for policies that will ensure America remains the world’s leader in technological innovation” as a member of the Science, Space and Technology Committee.

“From space exploration to research and development in key industries such as energy, this committee’s work helps keep our country on the cutting edge. I look forward to serving with Chairman Frank Lucas to find innovative solutions to complex 21st century problems.”

The House Science, Space, and Technology Committee has a wide jurisdiction covering nearly all aspects of energy, aeronautical, and other non-defense research. The committee has authority over all federally owned and operated non-military laboratories and oversight of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Science Foundation, and the National Weather Service.



