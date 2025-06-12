Oxford passes FY26 budget

OXFORD, Ga. – Members of the Oxford city council unanimously approved the city’s operating budget for the 2026 fiscal year (FY26) on June 2.

The city has budgeted a total of $6,033,406, which is up nearly $500,000 from last year. However, they are also anticipating a revenue of $6,033,892, leaving the city with a small profit of just under $500.

Currently, Oxford is projecting an exact match of revenues and expenditures for the general fund balance at $2,259,266 each.

The city anticipates interest revenues of $150,000, a $25,000 increase from the FY25 budget but down from the $178,000 that has been collected so far this year.

An insurance premium tax check of $230,000 is anticipated. This check is a one-time payment each year based on property values.

However, Oxford is expecting a significant drop off in fine and forfeiture payments, budgeting just $25,000. While the city expected $75,000 in payments for FY25, it has reported receiving only $14,152 through January, the halfway point of the fiscal year.

To match revenues and expenditures for the general fund, the city is transferring $67,250 from water and sewer, $65,384 from solid waste and $373,482 from electric.

When looking at general fund expenditures, most departments saw slight increases in projected spending. The largest expenditure increase belongs to the police department, with at-or-near 100% increases on group insurance and new uniforms.

The most persistent increase in expenditures throughout the budget is an increase on retirement plans of 6% across each department.

When discussing specific departments, the water and sewer revenue fund is expected to hit seven figures for the first time, with an anticipated total of $1,030,700. This is in part due to the 5% increase in water-sewer sales.

Projected expenditures for the department saw a large increase, too, rising from $807,653 to $962,964.

The remaining departments saw the following approved numbers:

Electric: $2,408,200 in revenues; $2,137,444 in expenditures

Solid waste: $233,000 in revenues; $167,166 in expenditures





In addition to the city’s operating budget, council members also approved a capital budget of $6,226,975. This budget is used for long-term projects that are not incorporated in the operating budget, with revenues coming from capital funds, SPLOST allocations or other external resources.

Some of the planned projects from this budget are the “2 Trails Project” (with the largest price tag of over $2.8 million), the Catova Creek restoration and Greenway Trail ($1.02 million) and the Emory Street sidewalk replacement ($617,079), among others.



