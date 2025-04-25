Eric Threets declares bid for Covington city council

The Covington News received the following from Eric Threets.





Team Threets is excited to announce that Rev. Eric Threets has declared his intent to run for the City of Covington’s Council Post #1 in Newton County, GA.

Why all the excitement over a political candidate? Because everyone who knows Eric Threets knows that he will keep his promises – because he is already carrying those promises out!

As an ordained minister, Rev. Eric Threets is already serving the spiritual needs and character development of our community’s youth. Presently, he is serving as a mentor and Big Brother to several children in our community. So, his supporters know that once Eric Threets is elected to City Council, he will deliver on his promises to further prepare our youth with a proper education, career guidance, and the morality to assume the responsibilities of adulthood – because he is already carrying those promises out!

As a member of the County’s law enforcement, Investigator Eric Threets is already actively engaged in protecting our most vulnerable citizens. On his current detail, he’s a senior investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division. He has been recognized by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) as Rookie of the Year for his role as an ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Sexual Abuse) Task Force Officer. He is also an active member of the GBI’s Crimes Against the Elderly (CADE) Task Force. So, his supporters know that once Eric Threets is elected to City Council, he will deliver on his promises to further ensure the safety of our community – because he is already carrying those promises out!

As a local community leader, Eric Threets already has a demonstrated track record of serving our community. He’s served as a board member with the Covington Development Authority (CDA) as well as the Historic Preservations Committee (HPC). He’s a member of the Newton County Minister’s Union, Past President of the Wildwood Community HOA, Civic Leader, homeowner, and taxpayer. He’s there when our residents are most in need of support as a Volunteer Chaplain at the Piedmont Newton Hospital and a first responder. So, his supporters know that once Eric Threets is elected to City Council, he will deliver on his promises to put our people first – because he is already carrying those promises out!

With his extensive experience and success in the private sector, Eric Threets is already well acquainted with the economic pressures our local businesses face including the need for a local workforce with the education and training for future jobs, keeping business taxes down to help keep prices down. He has more than 30 years of corporate experience in healthcare (16) as well as retail (16) with Verizon Wireless and once elected to City Council, he will better be positioned to implement policies to help create keep business taxes down promises – because he’s already carrying them out!

You too can become a member of TEAM THREETS! Any help is graciously welcome: volunteer services, financial contributions, and prayers most of all, to get this amazing candidate into office where he can do even more for us! And no matter who you support, don’t forget to make your voice heard by voting on November 4th!