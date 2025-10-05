Election Questionnaire: Mansfield Post 1

Editor’s Note: The Covington News sent questionnaires to each local candidate for the 2024 election. Answers are printed as they were received.

MONICA SAGASTIZADO

Monica Sagastizado

What is your educational/professional background?

I hold a master's degree in Public Administration, which I received in 2019 from Georgia State University. I am an urban planner by profession and received my American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) certification last year. If you are wondering what an urban planner does, it is someone who designs, develops, and manages the use of land in urban and rural communities, while also meeting the needs of current and future residents. Specifically, I am a transportation planner at an engineering and consulting firm. As a transportation planner, I specialize in developing studies and plans that enhance the transportation networks/facilities of cities, counties, and states.

How long have you lived in Mansfield/Newton County?

I have lived in Mansfield for five years. Previously, I lived in Gwinnett County, and maybe because I grew up in the suburbs, it explains why I love living in Mansfield so much. I love that we are surrounded by farmland. I love seeing the rolls of hay piled neatly and the cows mooing, as well as the roosters crowing in the morning.

Why did you decide to run for this seat?

I decided to run because I realized that in my job as a planner, I was helping other communities, but I wasn’t using my skills to help the city in which I live in. That didn’t sit right with me. I also realized that Mansfield didn’t have a city planner, and I decided that I should use my technical skills to help my community.

If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

I would work on revitalizing the downtown area, also known as the "square," while strategically preserving its rural character through initiatives such as the Georgia Main Street program, downtown beautification projects, and the development of a local farmers' market.

What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

I plan to instate the Georgia Main Street Program. This program has been in existence since the 1980s, with a mission to revitalize the economies of communities, preserve historic downtowns, and support existing local businesses.

What’s your stance on future growth and development in Mansfield?

My stance is that growth and development can be achieved by focusing on what we already have and improving it. Mansfield is a rural community, and it is what makes Mansfield unique. Therefore, although growth is inevitable, it should be done with careful planning. Maintaining the rural character of Mansfield is essential. Economic development can be achieved by leveraging our existing assets, such as the "square," supporting existing local businesses, and developing land use plans that are consistent with current infrastructure.

What is your vision for the city of Mansfield?

A rural community that is vibrant and resilient. A place where people of all ages thrive, local businesses innovate, and where there are strong social connections.

GABRIELA MAYORGA-ARIAS

Gabriela Mayorga-Arias



What is your educational/professional background?

Ten-plus years of demonstrated success leading and developing large, diverse teams in the medical field.

How long have you lived in Mansfield/Newton County?

Four years and four months.



Why did you decide to run for this seat?

In 2017, I was diagnosed with heart failure. On April 23, 2024, I was placed on the heart transplant list, and within just twelve hours we received the call. By the morning of April 25 at 7 a.m., I was back in my room recovering. My husband and I believe that God has a purpose for every life. We have been given the gift of salvation and, in my case, the gift of extended life so that we may serve. The opportunity to assist with community communications, combined with my background, is a meaningful way for me to live out that purpose.



If elected, what issues will you look to tackle while you’re in office?

I am eager to work cohesively with the Mayor and Council members to support and strengthen communication around opportunities within the community. Given that this position focuses on communications, I believe my background and passion for service make me well-suited to contribute meaningfully in this role.

What’s one thing your community needs that you’d look to accomplish during your tenure?

Looking at a wider form of communication, it is also important to consider those who may not have access to social media and ensure information is disseminated through additional channels.

What’s your stance on future growth and development in Mansfield?

We love Mansfield, and one of the reasons we chose to move here is because of its small-town character. We believe that unchecked growth could take away from that unique charm.

What is your vision for the city of Mansfield?

The improvement and utilization of existing structures can enhance services while also creating additional choices and resources for the city—allowing Mansfield to grow thoughtfully while preserving what makes it special.